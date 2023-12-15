Krishna Janmabhoomi land case: Supreme Court refuses to stay Shahi Idgah complex survey
The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to issue a stay order on Allahabad High Court order allowing a scientific survey on the Shah Idgah Mosque complex in Mathura.
Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute: The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to issue a stay order on Allahabad High Court order allowing a scientific survey on the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex in Mathura.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message