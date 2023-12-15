comScore
Krishna Janmabhoomi land case: Supreme Court refuses to stay Shahi Idgah complex survey

 Livemint

The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to issue a stay order on Allahabad High Court order allowing a scientific survey on the Shah Idgah Mosque complex in Mathura.

Mathura: A view of the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex and Shahi Eidgah Mosque, in Mathura on Thursday. Mathura local court passes an order in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case to survey the disputed site. (ANI)

Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute: The Supreme Court of India on Friday refused to issue a stay order on Allahabad High Court order allowing a scientific survey on the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex in Mathura. 

The apex court refused an oral plea brought forth by the Muslim Committee to stay the order passed by the Allahabad High Court allowing an application for the appointment of a court commissioner for the inspection of the mosque.

"Supreme Court has refused to stay the proceedings and the Supreme Court has fixed the matter so far as challenge to the transfer order is concerned on 9th of January...The High Court order will continue and the High Court will proceed with the matter and there is no stay by the Supreme Court," said Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side.

Hindu parties to the litigation claim that the 17th century Mughal-era mosque in Mathura was built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of the Hindu deity, Krishna. The demand was admitted by a local court in December last year but the Muslim side had filed an objection in the High Court.

Accordsing to a LiveLaw report, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti was hearing a special leave petition. The Justice Khanna-led bench observed that the High Court order has not been formally challenged before it.

The Justice Khanna-led bench, expressed disinciination to interfere with the order which has not been brought before the bench. "How can I stay the order without it being before me?" Livelaw quoted the Supreme Court judge.

The Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, approved the conduct of a scientific survey on the Shahi Idgah complex at Mathura.

The court on Thursday appointed an advocate commissioner and gave in-principle approval for surveying the Shahi Idgah complex. The modalities of the Commission of advocates for the survey will be decided on December 18.

The survey will be conducted in the same manner in which it has been done at the Gyanvapi Temple in Varanasi.

So far, nine cases have been filed in Mathura Court in the cases of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid.

Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow, had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land owned by Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court sought the removal of a mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Published: 15 Dec 2023, 02:10 PM IST
