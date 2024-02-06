Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah row: Aurangzeb demolished temple in Mathura, says ASI
The archaeological research and conservation agency discloses information about the demolition of Keshavdev temple by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb while replying to an RTI query.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday replied to a Right to Information (RTI) query which sought details about Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex. The archaeological research and conservation agency disclosed information about the demolition of Keshavdev temple by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The temple was part of Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex.