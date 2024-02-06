The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday replied to a Right to Information (RTI) query which sought details about Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex. The archaeological research and conservation agency disclosed information about the demolition of Keshavdev temple by Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The temple was part of Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex.

"Portions of Katra mound which are not in the possession of nazul tenants on which formerly stood a temple of Keshavdev which was dismantled and the site utilized for the mosque of Aurangzeb," the Times of India reported, quoting ASI's reply to the RTI query.

The development came as a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, Ajay Pratap Singh, sought the information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, after which the superintendent of Agra circle of ASI furnished him the details.

The finding can be crucial in the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute and the president of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, Mahendra Pratap Singh, said that they will use the RTI reply while arguing the case in the high court and the Supreme Court.

“On the basis of historical evidence, we had in our petition mentioned that Aurangzeb issued a decree in 1670 CE to demolish the temple. Following that, the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built there. Now ASI in reply to the RTI query has attested the information. We’ll put forward ASI reply in HC during the Feb 22 hearing," he said.

Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute

The Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute revolves around the claim of Hindu groups who contend that the mosque was built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1670 after demolishing an existing temple. They claim that the site is the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura.

The Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute has been tagged with other claims from the Hindu side relating to Ayodhya Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The demand for the reclaiming of Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath Temple has increased after the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In December, the Allahabad High Court allowed a survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque. The order was later stayed by the Supreme Court.

