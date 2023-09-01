Krishna Janmashtami: Know about date, time and significance

Janmashtami 2023: The joyous festival to celebrate the birth of lord Krishna will be celebrated throughout the world on September 6 and 7. Know its exact timing and mahurrat here

Janmashtami celebrations 2023: The world celebrates the auspicious ocassion of the birth of lord Krishna on Janmashtami every year. This time, the festival will be celebrated on September 6 and 7 because of muhurrat timings.

The day is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. According to Hindu mythology Lord Krishna was born in the Rohini Nakshatra on this day. Know about the exact date of Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023 date In 20203, the Rohini Nakshtra and Ashtami Tithi are falling on the night of Janmashtami. This is the main reason behind the confusion of the actual date of celebration of the festival. As per Drik Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami is falling on two consecutive days. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 3:37 pm on September 6 and end at 4:14 pm on September 7. This is the main reason behind the celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on two days.

Rohini Nakshatra for the day will begin at 9:20 am on September 6 and last till 10:25 am on September 7. Considering the coinciding date of Rohini Nakshtra and Ashtami Tithi, Janmashtami will be widely celebrated on September 6.

Janmashtami 2023: Puja Muhurrat The auspicious time for the worship on Shri Janmashtami starts at 11: 57 pm. The birth anniversary and worship of Lord Krishna will be celebrated till 12:42 midnight. Other than two-day celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, there are more reasons that make the festival more special this year.

This year, the day is coinciding with two yogas, ie Ravi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga. Sarvartha Sidhi Yoga will remain throughout the day on Janmashtami. It is believed that all the work done during this period brings a lot of blessings upon the devotees. Whreas, Ravi Yog will start from 6:01 am in the morning and will remain till 9:20 am.

Janmashtami: Significance This day is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. His birth is regarded as the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu.