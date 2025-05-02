KSEAB SSLC 10th result: 22 students score 625/625; check list of toppers, best performing districts and key highlights

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-1) results on May 2, 2025. The overall pass percentage for this year stands at 62.34%, which is a 9% increase from last year's pass rate of 53%. Moreover, 22 students secured an incredible score of 625/625.

List of all KSEAB SSLC Class 10 toppers Akheelahmed Nadaf 2. C Bhavana

3. Dhanalaskhmi M

4. Dhanush S

5. Dhruthi J

6. Jahnavi S N

7. Madhusudhan Raju S

8. Mohammed Mastoor Adil

9. Moulya D Raj

10. Namana K

11. Namitha

12. Nandan H O

13. Nithya M Kulkarni

14. Ranjitha A C

15. Roopa Chanagouda Patil

16. Sahishnu N

17. Shagufta Anjum

18. Swasthi Kamath

19. Thanya R N

20. Utsav Patel

21. Yashwitha Reddy K B

22. Yuktha S.

List of KSEAB SSLC Class 10 best performing districts DAKSHINA KANNADA: 91.12 per cent students pass

UDUPI: 89.96 per cent

UTTARA KANNADA: 83.19 per cent

SHIVAMOGGA: 82.29 per cent

KODAGU: 82.21 per cent

HASSAN: 82.12 per cent

SIRSI: 80.47 per cent

CHIKKAMAGALURU: 77.9 per cent

BENGALURU RURAL: 74.02 per cent

KSEAB Class 10 Result 2025: No. of students with highest scores 625 marks: 22 students, 624 marks: 65 students, 623 marks: 108 students, 622 marks: 189 students, 621 marks: 259 students, 620 marks: 327 students

KSEAB SSLC Class 10 Result 2025 Schedule and gender-wise performance The SSLC-1 examinations took place from March 21 to April 4, 2025, across 2,818 centres in Karnataka. Nearly 8.96 lakh students appeared for the exams, comprising 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.

58.07% (390,311) boys passed the exam, whereas 74% (400,579) girls cracked it.