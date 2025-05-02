KSEAB SSLC 10th result: 22 students score 625/625; check list of toppers, best performing districts and key highlights

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-1) results on May 2, 2025. The overall pass percentage for this year stands at 62.34%, which is a 9% increase from last year's pass rate of 53%. Moreover, 22 students secured an incredible score of 625/625.
2. C Bhavana
3. Dhanalaskhmi M
4. Dhanush S
5. Dhruthi J
6. Jahnavi S N
7. Madhusudhan Raju S
8. Mohammed Mastoor Adil
9. Moulya D Raj
10. Namana K
11. Namitha
12. Nandan H O
13. Nithya M Kulkarni
14. Ranjitha A C
15. Roopa Chanagouda Patil
16. Sahishnu N
17. Shagufta Anjum
18. Swasthi Kamath
19. Thanya R N
20. Utsav Patel
21. Yashwitha Reddy K B
22. Yuktha S.
DAKSHINA KANNADA: 91.12 per cent students pass
UDUPI: 89.96 per cent
UTTARA KANNADA: 83.19 per cent
SHIVAMOGGA: 82.29 per cent
KODAGU: 82.21 per cent
HASSAN: 82.12 per cent
SIRSI: 80.47 per cent
CHIKKAMAGALURU: 77.9 per cent
BENGALURU RURAL: 74.02 per cent
625 marks: 22 students, 624 marks: 65 students, 623 marks: 108 students, 622 marks: 189 students, 621 marks: 259 students, 620 marks: 327 students
The SSLC-1 examinations took place from March 21 to April 4, 2025, across 2,818 centres in Karnataka. Nearly 8.96 lakh students appeared for the exams, comprising 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.
58.07% (390,311) boys passed the exam, whereas 74% (400,579) girls cracked it.
Students can visit the official website of the Karnataka board, which is kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, to check the topper’s list.