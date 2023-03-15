KSRTC increases bus fares between Bengaluru, Mysuru. Check new rates

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) raised the bus fares between Bengaluru and Mysuru on Wednesday.
The state-run transporter would levy a ₹15 fee on passengers travelling on Karnataka Sarige buses, ₹18 on Rajahamsa buses, and ₹20 on multi-axle and other buses.
The decision to hike bus fares has come after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) began collecting tolls on a part of 199-km Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.
The NHAI has started collecting tolls for the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the newly opened expressway.
Trucks/buses (two axles) have to pay ₹460 (one-way) and ₹690 (round trip within 24 hours). The monthly pass (50 single trips) for a bus costs ₹15,325, according to a report by Deccan Herald.
The toll would be collected at the Kaniminike toll plaza.
Only those bus passengers will pay the extra amount who will cross the expressway during their journey, the KSRTC said.
Last month, the KSRTC launched 15 new Volvo a5-VI 5600s Multi Axle "Ambari Utsav' sleeper buses in the first phase of the induction of 50 such vehicles. They operate on various routes such as Kundapur -Bengaluru Mangaluru-Poona, Bengaluru-Secunderabad, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Emakulam Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Bengaluru-Trichur, and Bengaluru-Panajl
KSRTC is one of the largest public transport providers in India and is operating 28 lakh kilometers through its 8000 schedules and carrying 28 lakh passengers. Around 17% of students are availing of the transport services provided by the Corporation, and it is earning ₹10 crores per day.
Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway
The 118 Km long project has been developed at a total cost of around ₹8480 crores. It involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.
It expressway is said to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes.
The project will play a key role in boosting the connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.
