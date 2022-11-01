KSRTC resumes bus services to Mangaluru International Airport

KSRTC resumes bus services to Mangaluru International Airport2 min read . 06:54 PM IST
- The KSRTC has halted the services due to lack of passengers, but after a directive from state transport minister, resumed the services to Mangaluru airport
The Karnataka State Road Transport Commission (KSRTC) on Tuesday resumed bus services to the Mangaluru International Airport. In the presence of local MLAs and officials, the Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel flagged off the three buses named 'Karavali Kannadada Theru' at the KSRTC bus terminus at Bejai.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Commission (KSRTC) on Tuesday resumed bus services to the Mangaluru International Airport. In the presence of local MLAs and officials, the Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel flagged off the three buses named 'Karavali Kannadada Theru' at the KSRTC bus terminus at Bejai.
The sources of the road transport commission informed that a temporary time slot list is prepared for the bus service which will also run from Manipal.
The sources of the road transport commission informed that a temporary time slot list is prepared for the bus service which will also run from Manipal.
From Mangaluru railway station, the bus will leave for the international airport at 6.30 am, 8.45 am, 11.10 am, 3 pm, 5.15 pm, and 7.30 pm. From the airport to the railway station, the bus services will be available at 7.40 am, 10 am, 12.20 pm, 4.05 pm, 6.25 pm, and 8.45 pm. The ticket is priced at Rs. 100 and the bus will go through Jyoti Circle, Lalbagh, Kuntikan, and Kavoor.
From Mangaluru railway station, the bus will leave for the international airport at 6.30 am, 8.45 am, 11.10 am, 3 pm, 5.15 pm, and 7.30 pm. From the airport to the railway station, the bus services will be available at 7.40 am, 10 am, 12.20 pm, 4.05 pm, 6.25 pm, and 8.45 pm. The ticket is priced at Rs. 100 and the bus will go through Jyoti Circle, Lalbagh, Kuntikan, and Kavoor.
From Manipal, the services will start at 7.15 am, 8.45 am, and 5.15 pm. From the airport at Mangaluru to Manipal, the buses will leave at 10.45 am, 12.30 pm, and 9.15 pm and the ticket price is ₹300 per person. There will be two trips on the Mangaluru-Manipal route.
From Manipal, the services will start at 7.15 am, 8.45 am, and 5.15 pm. From the airport at Mangaluru to Manipal, the buses will leave at 10.45 am, 12.30 pm, and 9.15 pm and the ticket price is ₹300 per person. There will be two trips on the Mangaluru-Manipal route.
From the Mangaluru KSRTC bus stand to Manipal, the bus will leave at 7 am and return from Manipal to Mangaluru at 1.15 pm. The fare is fixed at ₹150.
From the Mangaluru KSRTC bus stand to Manipal, the bus will leave at 7 am and return from Manipal to Mangaluru at 1.15 pm. The fare is fixed at ₹150.
The services were halted in past, due to a lack of passengers and subsequent losses to the transport department. After a request from several residents, the state Transport Minister B Sriramulu gave the directive to resume the bus services.
The services were halted in past, due to a lack of passengers and subsequent losses to the transport department. After a request from several residents, the state Transport Minister B Sriramulu gave the directive to resume the bus services.
The transport department has brought four volvo buses from Mysuru to run the services and the permit of the regional transport officer was provided. Apart from passengers to the airport, other residents can also utilize the facility.
The transport department has brought four volvo buses from Mysuru to run the services and the permit of the regional transport officer was provided. Apart from passengers to the airport, other residents can also utilize the facility.