KSRTC resumes bus services to Mangaluru International Airport

From Mangaluru railway station, the bus will leave for the international airport at 6.30 am, 8.45 am, 11.10 am, 3 pm, 5.15 pm, and 7.30 pm. From the airport to the railway station, the bus services will be available at 7.40 am, 10 am, 12.20 pm, 4.05 pm, 6.25 pm, and 8.45 pm. The ticket is priced at Rs. 100 and the bus will go through Jyoti Circle, Lalbagh, Kuntikan, and Kavoor.

