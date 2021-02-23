KSRTC staff strike begins as talks fail, services disrupted

The 24-hour strike by two recognised unions of the corporations, Indian National Trade Union Congress-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh-affiliated Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (KSTES), which started on 22 February midnight, will affect the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services on Tuesday.

The strike is being held to protest the delay in implementing salary revision, including the demands of these unions, which were not adequately met by the KSRTC authorities.

As per reports, only one faction of the employees is on strike. Thus, maximum bus services will be operated, the management has said. CITU and AITUC unions are not part of the strike.

The TDF and KSTES have released separate statements after a meeting held by KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar yesterday. They said that the management had not taken a favourable decision on their demands and hence they were going ahead with the strike.

TDF working president R Sasidharan has said that the strike notice was given days back, but the government was not ready for talks. "The KSRTC-SWIFT will destroy the KSRTC. The employees are drawing salaries of 2012 and the management is not willing to initiate even preliminary talks on wage revision," Sasidharan was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

KSTES general secretary KL Rajesh has also said that the meeting convened by the CMD as directed by Transport Minister AK Saseendran failed to arrive at any decision on the demands.

