KSRTC starts 24-hour strike today; bus services to hit in Kerala

KSRTC starts 24-hour strike today; bus services to hit in Kerala

KSRTC union to go on strike on Friday
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

  • KSRTC strike: Last month, the Kerala government provided 30 crore for the salary bill to KSRTC. However, the corporation requires around 80 crore a month for salary disbursal

A section of employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) started a 24-hour protest on Friday as the state government failed to assure them that their salaries will be disbursed before the fifth of every month.

Except for Kerala State Road Transport Employees' Association (KSRTEA), other recognised unions will participate in a 24-hour strike on Friday.

Although the KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar assured the employees that their salaries will be disbursed before May 10, the unions are not convinced and therefore have decided to kick off the strike. The bus unions' employees had received their March salaries on April 19 after the Vishu and Easter celebrations.

Last month, the Kerala government provided 30 crore for the salary bill to KSRTC. However, the corporation requires around 80 crore a month for salary disbursal.

Yesterday, in a meeting with Kerala Transport minister Antony Raju told the unions that steps to resolve the corporation's issue would be taken by the state government. He said the salary and pension of employees were disbursed despite the Covid impact on the economy. Besides, the unusual rise in fuel prices has made the matter worse for the corporation, he added.

