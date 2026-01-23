KT Rama Rao questioned by SIT in phone tapping case, ordered not to contact or influence any witnesses

Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Friday, was instructed to not contact or influence any witnesses and was told that he may be summoned again, after he appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case in Hyderabad.

The case pertains to allegations that phones were illegally intercepted through the Special Intelligence Branch to benefit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Press release by Hyderabad City Police

Following an enquiry that lasted over eight hours, KTR said that he fully cooperated with the enquiry, and described the exercise as repetitive and lacking substance. He also alleged that officials merely read out hundreds of names without producing any concrete evidence.

Advertisement

What is the phone-tapping case? The Telangana government had constituted a 10-member SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar nearly 21 months after the case was registered.

Earlier, former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that phones belonging to prominent names in the media industry, retired cops, and politicians were monitored during the BRS government tenure. He alleged it was done to keep tabs on then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's political rivals.

During the 2023 assembly elections, officers in Telangana allegedly intercepted the communications of several political leaders, businessmen and Tollywood celebrities, Rao claimed.

BRS workers stage protest near Jubilee Hills Earlier in the day, BRS workers staged a protest against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy near Jubilee Hills police station as the party's working president, KT Rama Rao (KTR), arrived for the SIT interrogation regarding the phone-tapping scandal.

Advertisement

KTR's car was surrounded by party workers who expressed their anger over the SIT notice by gathering near the police station and sloganeering against the CM.

'SIT probe a time-pass' KTR received a notice from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday, which was a day after senior BRS leader T Harish Rao was summoned for the same.

Both leaders have criticised the Congress government, especially targeting the CM, calling the SIT probe a "time-pass", and, earlier today, KTR accused Reddy of character assassination over the last two years.

He alleged that the government was creating a series of "dramas", citing what he termed the Kaleshwaram drama, the Sheep Scam drama, the Formula E drama, and the phone tapping drama. He maintained his stance and said he had never been involved in illegal or unjust activities.

Advertisement