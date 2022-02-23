Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K today said all government and private hospitals in the state will discontinue precautionary Covid 19 testing of asymptomatic patients before hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures. The decision has been taken with regard to a significant decline in Covid-19 cases.

This will also include patients who were earlier Covid-19 positive and have since recovered and transferred to the earlier non-Covid ward for continued treatment.

All government and private hospitals in the State have been instructed to discontinue precautionary Covid 19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.#COVID19 #COVID #testing pic.twitter.com/D3mHORp6gx — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 23, 2022

The hospital infection control committee (HICC) will be proactive in this regard, the new guidelines suggest.

As per the guidelines, following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the non-Covid patients were affected due to the non-availability of efficient services in the hospitals; especially those who had medical emergencies. "Following the three waves of the pandemic in the state, the health services are now better equipped and proficient to manage both Covid and non-Covid cases in the same hospital. To facilitate these dual services in the hospitals, the state government recently issued an order to that effect," the order said.

The new guidelines say it is now more important that the recent ICMR advisory on purposive testing strategy for Covid-19 in India is more scrupulously followed. The two premier hospitals in the country, AIIMS, New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh, have already issued directions for discontinuation of screening of asymptomatic patients for Covid-19 before.

Slight jump in daily Covid cases

Karnataka had reported a slight spike in its daily Covid cases and deaths on Tuesday. It recorded 767 new infections and 29 fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,38,032 and the toll to 39,845. According to a health bulletin, the state saw 1,692 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,87,744. Karnataka had reported 679 fresh cases and 21 fatalities on Monday. Of the new cases, 552 were from Bengaluru Urban saw 916 people being discharged and 14 virus-related deaths.

