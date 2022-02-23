As per the guidelines, following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the non-Covid patients were affected due to the non-availability of efficient services in the hospitals; especially those who had medical emergencies. "Following the three waves of the pandemic in the state, the health services are now better equipped and proficient to manage both Covid and non-Covid cases in the same hospital. To facilitate these dual services in the hospitals, the state government recently issued an order to that effect," the order said.