The Karnataka CM also discussed the GST Group of Ministers' meeting with the finance minister in detail and proposed a meeting of millet growers to be held in Raichur.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the fund clearance for the Upper Bhadra Project and advance approval of green energy corridor projects, in his visit 2-days visit to the national capital.
On Wednesday, Bommai met the FM Sitharaman in the Parliament complex.
Talking about the outcome of his meeting with the FM, the Karnataka CM said, "I attended the BJP Foundation Day. After that, I met the FM and mainly requested fund clearance for the Upper Bhadra Project, and advance clearance of the Green Energy Corridor project," reported by PTI.
Further, the Karnataka CM also discussed the GST Group of Ministers' meeting with the finance minister in detail and proposed a meeting of millet growers to be held in Raichur.
Bommai has also sought time again to meet with BJP president JP Nadda for discussing state politics and cabinet expansion. The meeting is expected to take place later during the day.
During the meeting between Bommai and the FM, State Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Culture, and Kannada Minister V Sunil Kumar, and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar were, among others who were also present.
