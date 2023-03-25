K’taka decides to abolish 4% reservation for minorities, places them under EWS

With a view that there should not be any problem, the religious minorities...if someone challenges reservation to them, we decided to take a proactive decision. In fact they will go from 4 per cent to the 10 percent pool of the EWS group without any change of condition," Bommai explained. Muslims are divided into three reservation categories – 1, 2A and 2B. The extremely backward religious minorities, who form the sub-sects of Muslims such as Pinjara, Nadaf, Daroji, Chapparband and are enlisted in category 1, will remain undisturbed and in the same reservation list.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}