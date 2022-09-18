K'taka govt to continue scheme providing 75 units free power to SCs, STs

K'taka govt to continue scheme providing 75 units free power to SCs, STs2 min read . 11:29 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on 18 September said that the government was not withdrawing the scheme of providing 75 units of power free of cost to the poor Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State.
Apart from this, the Karnataka CM announced that the allocation of the funds for the scheme will start this month.
"The scheme of giving 75 units of power for SCs and STs will not be withdrawn at any cost and said it will be simplified further and provide money from the current month," CM Bommai said.
While speaking after inaugurating the silver jubilee of Karnataka Bhovi Welfare Association, Bommai said, "The greatest quality of the Bhovi community is that they are hard workers and work not caring about sun, rain or wind. We have had a connection with this community for over 30 years. My father had a cordial relationship with this community. G.S.Bilagi from Hubli and G.Basavneppa from Shivamogga had served as the ministers and they had been close to my father."
CM further said that the welfare of this community will lead to the welfare of the state.
"It is a matter of pride that two persons from this community have been elected to the State Assembly in Bengaluru. Both Arvind Limbavali and Raghu have been winning from Bengaluru for the last three consecutive times. Though the Congress MLA, Akhanda Srinivasamurthy belongs to a different party but still he is close to him. The welfare of this community is like the welfare of the State. My focus, my programmes are aimed at the welfare of the working class. Presently priority is given to working which is the hallmark of the Bhovi community," he added.
He was of the opinion that time has changed and all of them need not continue their family profession and added that the 21st century is the century of knowledge and they can shine in any field with the power of knowledge and education.
He said the government will take all possible steps to remove all the legal hurdles for the profession of this community.
With PTI inputs.
