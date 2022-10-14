K'taka HC gives 15 days to fix fare for app-based auto-rickshaw hailing services

The Karnataka High Court on 14 October directed the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led state government to fix the fare for app-based auto-rickshaw hailing services within 15 days.
The Karnataka High Court on 14 October directed the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led state government to fix the fare for app-based auto-rickshaw hailing services within 15 days.
Earlier last week, the authorities ordered online aggregators like Uber, Rapido, and Ola to immediately stop their services for auto-rickshaws.
Earlier last week, the authorities ordered online aggregators like Uber, Rapido, and Ola to immediately stop their services for auto-rickshaws.
The state government also warned the aggregators that action would be initiated if autos were found violating the order. The government had contended that auto-rickshaws were not covered under the license issued under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules in 2016.
The state government also warned the aggregators that action would be initiated if autos were found violating the order. The government had contended that auto-rickshaws were not covered under the license issued under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules in 2016.
In two separate petition, ANI Technologies Private Limited -- which is offering service through Ola app, and Uber India Systems Private Limited -- had challenged this before the HC.
In two separate petition, ANI Technologies Private Limited -- which is offering service through Ola app, and Uber India Systems Private Limited -- had challenged this before the HC.
Justice M G S Kamal, who heard the petitions on Thursday, suggested that the authorities and the companies arrive at a compromise and make a common submission. The government had agreed to talk to the aggregators.
Justice M G S Kamal, who heard the petitions on Thursday, suggested that the authorities and the companies arrive at a compromise and make a common submission. The government had agreed to talk to the aggregators.
The HC directed on Friday directed that the government take into account the suggestions of all stakeholders while deciding the fare within 15 days.
The HC directed on Friday directed that the government take into account the suggestions of all stakeholders while deciding the fare within 15 days.
The bench also directed that no coercive steps would be initiated against the aggregators till the fare is fixed. The hearing of the case was adjourned.
The bench also directed that no coercive steps would be initiated against the aggregators till the fare is fixed. The hearing of the case was adjourned.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.