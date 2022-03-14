This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The digital water data bank is an upcoming initiative globally that aims to enhance water management system.
What is digital water data bank?
The Digital water data bank is a a curated list of water data from all institutions and sources, that will help tackle some common development challenges.
The Digital water data bank also provides insights and evidence from research and analytics thereby providing fundamental reliable information for tackling water pollution.
Data allows to build the clearest picture, harness the best evidence and make informed decisions to achieve a water-secure world. And when it comes to water, decisions based on data can greatly improve service delivery, sustain water resources, and build resilience.
Launching the digital startup of the company that is headquartered in Bengaluru, C N Ashwath Narayan said this is a unique innovation combining sustainable and green technologies along with information technology, skill development and entrepreneurship.
He also called upon startups to have a holistic approach towards finding a solution to a crisis that stares not only at India but also the world.
Saying that clean water and water security is the key for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, Narayan told the audience that the Indian water and sanitation market, which was pegged at USD 297 billion, is highly unorganised and the need of the hour is a comprehensive 360-degrees approach towards water management as a blend of green and sustainable treatment technologies.
Dr Subramanya Kusnur, Founder Chairman and CEO of AquaKraft Group Ventures, said the AQVERIUM intends to function as a centre for innovation, sustainability and social entrepreneurship to train over 10 lakh youth in water, sanitation, hydro-geological sciences and data sciences.
He added that the company offers a unique social franchising model to create 'water entrepreneurs' with an objective to make India ‘Water Positive’ by 2030.
