K'taka rejects rail infra proposals of Kerala govt, cites eco-damage concerns

The projects that Vijayan and Bommai discussed were Kanhangad-Kaniyoor Railway Line via Panathur, Thalasseri-Mysuru Railway Line, underground tunnel passing through Bandipura National Park and proposal to increase bus services at night in this eco-sensitive zone.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on 18 September turned down the proposals of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on rail infra during the bilateral talks, citing environmental concerns.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on 18 September turned down the proposals of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on rail infra during the bilateral talks, citing environmental concerns.
Bommai rejected all the key infrastructure related proposals of Kerala, saying it will damage the eco-sensitive zones and wildlife sanctuaries.
Bommai rejected all the key infrastructure related proposals of Kerala, saying it will damage the eco-sensitive zones and wildlife sanctuaries.
The projects that Vijayan and Bommai discussed were Kanhangad-Kaniyoor Railway Line via Panathur, Thalasseri-Mysuru Railway Line, underground tunnel passing through Bandipura National Park and proposal to increase bus services at night in this eco-sensitive zone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The projects that Vijayan and Bommai discussed were Kanhangad-Kaniyoor Railway Line via Panathur, Thalasseri-Mysuru Railway Line, underground tunnel passing through Bandipura National Park and proposal to increase bus services at night in this eco-sensitive zone.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The Kerala government sought co-operation for its various railway projects including Kanhangad-Kaniyur Rail Line route, and other highway projects. The proposed Kanhangad-Kaniyur rail line project has a 40 km route in Kerala and 31 km in Karnataka," Bommai said while addressing the media after the meeting.
"The Kerala government sought co-operation for its various railway projects including Kanhangad-Kaniyur Rail Line route, and other highway projects. The proposed Kanhangad-Kaniyur rail line project has a 40 km route in Kerala and 31 km in Karnataka," Bommai said while addressing the media after the meeting.
"However, this project is not very beneficial for Karnataka. Besides, it will pass through the rich bio-diversity and ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats. So, the Kerala CM was clearly told that it was not possible for the State of Karnataka to give extended co-operation for this project," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"However, this project is not very beneficial for Karnataka. Besides, it will pass through the rich bio-diversity and ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats. So, the Kerala CM was clearly told that it was not possible for the State of Karnataka to give extended co-operation for this project," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“... the Railways had said that it will review the project if both the states agree to it. We rejected it because there is no benefit to Karnataka from this Railway Line," Bommai said.
“... the Railways had said that it will review the project if both the states agree to it. We rejected it because there is no benefit to Karnataka from this Railway Line," Bommai said.
Apart from Kanhangad-Kaniyoor Railway Line, another railway project that the Karnataka state rejected was the Thalaseri-Mysuru Railway Line.
Vijayan discussed the old project of Tellicherry-Mysuru rail line route and he was told that it was not possible to give permission as the proposed rail route will traverse through Bandipur-Nagarhole National Parks and it will cause great damage to flora and fauna, Bommai said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vijayan discussed the old project of Tellicherry-Mysuru rail line route and he was told that it was not possible to give permission as the proposed rail route will traverse through Bandipur-Nagarhole National Parks and it will cause great damage to flora and fauna, Bommai said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rejecting the proposal to construct an underground rail route, Bommai rejected it informing two buses are operated during night through Bandipur National Highway and he can't allow permission to allow four buses.
Rejecting the proposal to construct an underground rail route, Bommai rejected it informing two buses are operated during night through Bandipur National Highway and he can't allow permission to allow four buses.
Though he said Vijayan that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a new alignment touching the NH-73.
Though he said Vijayan that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a new alignment touching the NH-73.
“We don’t know what proposal the NHAI officials are coming up with. Let the NHAI give us a proposal. However, we will not allow any project in eco-sensitive zone, be it Nagarhole or Bandipur National Park," Bommai clarified.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“We don’t know what proposal the NHAI officials are coming up with. Let the NHAI give us a proposal. However, we will not allow any project in eco-sensitive zone, be it Nagarhole or Bandipur National Park," Bommai clarified.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
However, Kerala Chief Minister's Office said that both the states will jointly request the NHAI to implement the alignments from Tholpetti to Purakattiri and Sultan Batheri to Malappuram of the Mysore Malappuram Economic Corridor project as an alternative to the NH 766, passing through the tiger reserve, where night time travel restrictions are in place.
However, Kerala Chief Minister's Office said that both the states will jointly request the NHAI to implement the alignments from Tholpetti to Purakattiri and Sultan Batheri to Malappuram of the Mysore Malappuram Economic Corridor project as an alternative to the NH 766, passing through the tiger reserve, where night time travel restrictions are in place.