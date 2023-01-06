A Bengaluru-based school on 6 January received a bomb threat, following which the administration moved students to a safe place and bomb disposal and dog squad have reached the spot.
Reports say that the National Public School in Rajajinagar received a mail on Friday morning that warned of a bomb blast at the school premises. Soon the school management immediately approached the Basaveshwar Nagar Police.
The police took swift action and the school management moved the students to a safe place.
Informing more, DCP West Bengaluru Laxman B Nimbaragi said, "Bomb threat received by NPS School, Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar PS. We've ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal & dog squad have reached the spot. Case to be registered and investigation is being done."
Though the school said that there is no need to worry. As per details, the NPS school is located in Bangalore's Rajajinagar.
