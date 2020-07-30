Adventure touring motorcycle company KTM has announced a multi-pronged rewards offer for all customers who book any KTM model before 20th September 2020. As a part of the package, customers will get the following with each booking:

• Free three year additional warranty over and above the existing two year warranty.

• Free one year road side assistance with coverage across the country.

Company is also offering a chance to win an iPhone 11. The company claims that the package is valued at approx ₹5000 but comes free of cost to KTM customers who book before 20th September.

“KTM is the most loved European brand among the biking enthusiasts in India with a phenomenal response for every product upgrade & introduction. To further encourage brand aspirants to own a KTM, we have raised the value proposition by providing a limited period offer of free three years extended warranty and one year road side assistance," said Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has grown its presence to over 365 cities and 460 stores. KTM has sold over 2.7 lakh motorcycles since launch in India.

