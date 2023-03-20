KTR slams Centre over high fuel prices, asks ‘Who is benefiting from hike?’2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Comparing the crude oil prices and petrol prices in the country from 2014 and 2023, KTR said that there is stark difference in the pricing of crude oil, yet the price of petrol didn't decrease.
Telangana IT and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on 20 March hit out Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on skyrocketing fuel prices and questioned who is his government benefitting from the hike.
