‘Kuch toh log kahenge…’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta opens up about viral videos around Yamuna pollution, Delhi AQI

Reacting to viral videos showing pollution in the Yamuna River, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the government is taking all necessary steps to reduce contamination and keep the river clean.

Gupta was speaking at the 23rd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS).

She added that people will always have something to say — “kuch toh log kahenge” — but noted that the administration is actively addressing both Yamuna pollution and the city’s poor air quality.

Gupta assured residents that efforts to combat pollution in the national capital are ongoing and being carried out in a continuous, mission-mode approach.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, the Chief Minister of Delhi stated that hundreds of sprinklers are being used to wash the city's Ring Road. She explained that this road cleaning is happening at regular intervals, thus playing a crucial role in reducing dust and pollution.

The Yamuna covers about 40 km through Delhi, entering the city at Palla on the Haryana border and flowing out at Asgarpur into Uttar Pradesh.

“For the first time in Delhi, hundreds of sprinkler vehicles are washing the capital's Ring Road. Our mission is one for all - pollution control. Our government is fully alert and committed at every level to wage a decisive war against pollution. Through these sprinkler vehicles on the Ring Road, road washing is being carried out at regular intervals, which is helping to reduce dust and pollution. This initiative is an effective step towards improving air quality and also reflects the government's strong resolve to provide citizens with a clean environment,” wrote Gupta.

Earlier in March, a parliamentary committee has said that the Yamuna's ability to support aquatic life is nearly absent along its Delhi stretch, pointing out that 23 of the 33 monitored locations—including six within the national capital—failed to meet basic water quality standards, PTI reported.

Air pollution in Delhi The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am settled at 335, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite a slight improvement from the recent weeks, several parts of the city remained shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog.

Many areas, including Ghazipur Mandi, Anand Vihar, and Wazirpur, reported thick haze early this morning, with visibility remaining significantly reduced.

Delhi's air quality has swung sharply through the week, the city recorded an AQI of 279 on Sunday, 304 on Monday, rose sharply to 372 on Tuesday, and stood at 342 on Wednesday.

Pollution issue raised in Rajya Sabha Earlier on Thursday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo slammed BJP over the deteriorating air quality across the country, particularly in Delhi-NCR, and asserted that their “400 par slogan” is now complete, as the AQI crossed 400 across the national capital and adjoining areas in recent days.

"Air pollution causes many children, senior citizens and ordinary people to suffer from lung diseases like asthma. If you can see, air pollution is going up every day and the condition is mainly worsening in Delhi-NCR. The 400 par slogan 'Safal Hoya Hai' has reached 400 in Delhi and air pollution in Delhi has reached 400," she said, referring to the soaring Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the national capital in recent days.

During the Winter Session of Parliament, the Upper House witnessed sharp exchanges between the new Chairperson, CP Radhakrishnan, and opposition leaders, who demanded a debate on the air quality of the national capital.