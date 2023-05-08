Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had a candid conversation with gig workers and delivery partners in Bengaluru during his election campaign in Karnataka. The group of workers shared their challenges and grievances with Gandhi, including underpaid jobs and the lack of stable employment opportunities. The Congress party claimed that Bengaluru alone has over two lakh gig workers.

During the conversation, Gandhi also discussed sports with the workers, asking them about their favorite football players. The delivery partners of aggregators like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit and Dunzo were seen sharing the food with the senior Congress leader.

In a post, the Congress party tweeted, “@RahulGandhi ji had a candid conversation with gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc at the iconic Airlines Hotel in Bengaluru, today. Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, they discussed the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable employment and rising prices of basic commodities. He also keenly listened to why these youngsters had taken up gig jobs, and what their working conditions were like."

.@RahulGandhi ji had a candid conversation with gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc at the iconic Airlines Hotel in Bengaluru, today.



Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, they discussed the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable employment… pic.twitter.com/qYjY7L03sh — Congress (@INCIndia) May 7, 2023

Later, Gandhi was seen riding pillion on a two-wheeler to reach his hotel in Bengaluru. However, the BJP criticized Gandhi's road show and meetings in the city, alleging that they were planned to cover areas with the most minority population.

The campaign for the high-profile Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is set to end at 5 pm on Monday. For the past few days, the poll-bound state witnessed star campaigners from all three major political parties - BJP, Congress and JD(S) - holding mega rallies and road shows in a bid to woo the voters.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

Notably, Karnataka is the only State in the South where BJP is in power.