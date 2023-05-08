Kuchh to khana padega…, Rahul Gandhi enjoys masala dosa, coffee with Swiggy, Zomato delivery partners2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi was seen riding pillion on a two-wheeler to reach his hotel in Bengaluru
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had a candid conversation with gig workers and delivery partners in Bengaluru during his election campaign in Karnataka. The group of workers shared their challenges and grievances with Gandhi, including underpaid jobs and the lack of stable employment opportunities. The Congress party claimed that Bengaluru alone has over two lakh gig workers.
