In a post, the Congress party tweeted, “@RahulGandhi ji had a candid conversation with gig workers and delivery partners of Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit etc at the iconic Airlines Hotel in Bengaluru, today. Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, they discussed the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable employment and rising prices of basic commodities. He also keenly listened to why these youngsters had taken up gig jobs, and what their working conditions were like."

