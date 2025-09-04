Kuki-Zo Council approves reopening of NH 2 after talks with MHA ahead of PM Modi's likely Manipur visit

After discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has approved to reopen National Highway-2 (NH 2) for commuters and goods movement. NH 2 connects Dibrugarh, Assam, to Tuipang, Mizoram, in the Northeast region.

“The Kuki-Zo Council has decided today to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. The decision came after a series of meetings between officials of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and a delegation of KZC in the last few days at New Delhi," Ministry of Home Affairs informed in a statement issued on Thursday, September 4.

"KZC has given commitment to cooperate with Security Forces deployed by GoI to maintain peace along NH-02,” it added.

The latest development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Mizoram and Manipur on 13 September to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway project, PTI reported citing officials in Aizawl.

Suspension of Operations agreement signed A meeting between representatives of the Home Ministry, the Manipur government, the Kuki National Organisation , and the United People’s Front was also held in New Delhi today, where a Suspension of Operations Agreement was signed with revised terms.

“The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing for a period of one year,” the statement read.

The revised terms also reiterated the territorial integrity of Manipur and the need for a negotiated solution to bring peace and stability in the state.

