Kuki-Zo Council approves reopening of NH 2 after talks with MHA ahead of PM Modi's likely Manipur visit

After discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has approved to reopen National Highway-2 (NH 2) for commuters and goods movement. NH 2 connects Dibrugarh, Assam, to Tuipang, Mizoram, in the Northeast region.
“The Kuki-Zo Council has decided today to open the National Highway-02 for the free movement of commuters and essential goods. The decision came after a series of meetings between officials of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and a delegation of KZC in the last few days at New Delhi," Ministry of Home Affairs informed in a statement issued on Thursday, September 4.
"KZC has given commitment to cooperate with Security Forces deployed by GoI to maintain peace along NH-02,” it added.
The latest development comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Mizoram and Manipur on 13 September to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway project, PTI reported citing officials in Aizawl.
A meeting between representatives of the Home Ministry, the Manipur government, the Kuki National Organisation , and the United People’s Front was also held in New Delhi today, where a Suspension of Operations Agreement was signed with revised terms.
“The meeting concluded with the signing of a tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules) to be effective from the day of signing for a period of one year,” the statement read.
The revised terms also reiterated the territorial integrity of Manipur and the need for a negotiated solution to bring peace and stability in the state.
Both organisations gave nod to the following conditions —
According to MHA, joint monitoring group will closely monitor enforcement of ground rules, and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the signed agreement.