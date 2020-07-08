NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday rejected Pakistan's claim that Indian national Kulbhushan Yadav –sentenced to death by its army court for spying-- has refused a review of his case and wanted to appeal for mercy, as a "continuation of the farce that has been in play for the last four years."

"Kulbhushan Jadhav has been sentenced to execution through a farcical trial. He remains under custody of Pakistan's military. He has clearly been coerced to refuse to file a review in his case," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In a brazen attempt to scuttle even the inadequate remedy under the (Pakistani) Ordinance (of 20May, 2020), Pakistan has obviously coerced Jadhav to forego his rights to seek an implementation of the judgment of the ICJ (International Court of Justice)," the statement said.

The reference was to comments made at a news conference on Wednesday by Pakistan's Attorney General Ahmed Irfan. Irfan said that Jadhav was given the freedom to file a review petition on 17 June. But he "preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition," Irfan was quoted as saying by news reports.

Pakistan's moves came almost a year after the ICJ ordered that Islamabad give India consular access to Jadhav and review his death sentence.

On 20 May this year, Pakistan passed an Ordinance to allow a High Court to review the sentence awarded by their military court.

"They have all along maintained that their laws allowed for effective review and reconsideration while we have protested it all along. Now, after almost a year, they have made a U-turn and issued an Ordinance to ostensibly provide for some sort of review," the Indian foreign ministry statement said.

"We have already expressed our serious concerns at the content of the Ordinance and how it violates the ICJ judgment. Pakistan is only seeking to create an illusion of remedy," the statement added.

