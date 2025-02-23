After the Punjab government abolished the Department of Administrative Reforms headed by him, state Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that Punjab is important for him and not the department. "[Whether this department exists or not] is not an agenda for us," he said.

"They have now abolished the department. We have all come to save Punjab. For me, the department is not important, Punjab is important," Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said.

Also Read | Seven Punjabi travellers lined up, shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan

Dhaliwal said his aim is to serve Punjab and not to be in charge of any department. "We are into saving Punjab and putting the state back on track. Departments have no meaning for me. It is up to the chief minister to get us done whatever work he wants," he was quoted by PTI as saying in Jalandhar.

Also Read | Punjab Police detain agent linked to US deportation allegations

What's the matter? According to the notification released on February 21, Dhaliwal, who holds the portfolio of the NRI Affairs department, was allocated the charge of the Department of Administrative Reforms, which the government now says "does not exist".

"In partial modification of Punjab Government Notification No. 2/1/2022-2Cabinet/2230 dated September 23, 2024, regarding allocation of portfolios amongst the Ministers, the Department of Administrative Reforms earlier allotted to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Cabinet Minister is not in existence as on date," the notification read, as per news agency ANI.

Dhaliwal is now in charge of the NRI Affairs department only.

Sources told PTI that no staffer was given to the minister for the administrative reforms department and no meeting related to it was held.

BJP hits out at AAP govt in Punjab Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticised Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, condemning him for running a "non-existent" department for 20 months under the AAP government's leadership.

Puri said, "He was heading a department for 20 months which is 'non-existent'. Such a thing can happen only under the leadership of the AAP government."

BJP leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa said that the Mann government has taken Punjab back by 50 years.

"Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is one of the most senior leaders of the Cabinet and he was leading a non-existent Department, which means no meeting was ever taken...," he said.

Bajwa asked, "What kind of administrative reforms are being taken? People are going abroad through dunki routes, and no agent or tout who sent them was ever caught... The biggest industry in Punjab is immigration offices and out of 100, only 10 might have a proper license..."

"This state government has taken Punjab back by 50 years... Punjab used to stand ahead once and now stands at 14th or 15th position because of these 'clowns'," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Punjab CM defends: 'We changed its name' Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann defended his government, saying that they changed the department's name and created a new one.

"We changed its name and created a new department. Earlier it was just for the name, there was no staff or office. Now, it has been created to bring reforms, whether it is in bureaucracy or other areas...We are also looking at merging several departments with similar functions into one department," CM Mann said.

‘Non-existent’ claims baseless? Punjab AAP leader and party spokesperson Neel Garg said the administrative department was started in 1994.

"In 2018, this department was under the then chief minister Amarinder Singh. Therefore, claims that this department never existed are completely baseless and false," he said.

Both central and state governments dissolved various departments multiple times in the past, Garg said.