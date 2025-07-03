Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal resigns as minister, AAP leader says 'Punjab comes first, not the post'

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on Thursday resigned from his ministerial post, reported ANI.
Citing the reason for resignation, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that he took the decision after he was told that someone else would be given a chance. He stated that he is with the party and there is ‘no problem’.
Speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, “I have resigned on my own. Punjab comes first for me; post and department are not important for me. I was told that someone else would be given a chance, so I said yes, definitely a chance should be given, and that is why I have resigned. There is no problem. I am with the party...”
With agency inputs.
