Kuldeep Yadav enjoys Haldi ceremony with ‘yaar’ Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of his wedding with Vanshika in Mussoorie | Watch

Wedding celebrations of Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav and his fiancée Vanshika are underway in Mussoorie with great enthusiasm. The festivities come soon after India’s commanding display in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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On Friday evening, fellow leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartwarming video from the couple’s haldi ceremony, in which he was seen applying turmeric to the bride and groom-to-be and posing with them for photographs.

He took to Instagram and said, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi haiiiiii”

Chahal also expressed his excitement about the celebrations and spoke about his close friendship with Kuldeep while speaking with ANI. "I am very excited for my brother's marriage. I will dance a lot and enjoy," he mentioned while smiling.

Who is Vanshika Chadha? Vanshika Chadha and Kuldeep Yadav have shared a close bond since childhood. Both hail from Kanpur, with Vanshika from the Shyam Nagar area and Kuldeep from Lal Bungalow, according to reports. Over the years, their friendship evolved into a committed romantic relationship.

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Despite Kuldeep’s fame on the international cricket stage, Vanshika has largely kept a low profile and led a simple life. She works with one of India’s most respected financial institutions, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), reportedly holding a managerial or administrative role.

Kuldeep Yadav's wedding A special Sufi music evening has also been planned for guests on Friday night at the Welcomhotel The Savoy in Mussoorie as part of the celebrations.

Sufi singer Bismil reached Jolly Grant Airport ahead of the wedding of Kuldeep Yadav. The singer shared his excitement about performing at the upcoming wedding celebrations of Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika in the hill town.

"Today, I will be performing. It will be fun. I have prepared a few shayaris for Kuldeep Yadav, which I will present at the celebratory event today. I am very excited for my friend Kuldeep's marriage. Uttarakhand is close to my heart, and I am very happy to arrive here," Bismil stated.

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Earlier in the day, India’s fielding coach T. Dilip arrived in Dehradun to attend the wedding functions, expressing his delight at being part of the occasion marking the veteran spinner’s big day.

India's fielding coach Dilip reflected on his close bond with Kuldeep and shared he was looking forward to the celebrations, saying, "We play together; he is a friend. So, it feels good," he said.

The wedding is set to be held on March 14 at Welcomhotel The Savoy. Reports suggest that the couple had earlier got engaged in a private ceremony in Lucknow in June last year, attended only by close family members. The upcoming wedding is also expected to remain a low-key and strictly private event.

(With inputs from agency)

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X