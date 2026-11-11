J&K terror attack: Three CRPF personnel shot at checkpost in Kulgam, one critically injured; manhunt underway

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured, one of them critically, after motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a CRPF checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.

The attack took place at around 2.15 pm near Mir Bazar, when the assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at the checkpost before fleeing the spot, officials said.

Advertisement

The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment. One of them sustained bullet injuries in his abdomen and is in critical condition, while the other two suffered relatively minor injuries. One sustained a grazing bullet wound on his arm, while another was hit on his foot, PTI reported.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers.

Additional barricades were put up near the site, while security personnel in armoured vehicles were deployed as reinforcements. Ambulances were also seen rushing to the area, with loudspeaker announcements asking locals to remain indoors.

Visuals from the hospital showed the injured CRPF personnel being brought in on stretchers as medical staff rushed to provide treatment, according to PTI.

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present in Kulgam at the time of the attack, but was not near the site, officials said.

Further details about the attack and the identity of the assailants are awaited.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates