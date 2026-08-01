Kulgam terror attack: Two non-local labourers killed; area cordoned off, search operation launched | Latest updates

Security forces have launched a fresh search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district after terrorists killed two non-local labourers, ANI reported.

According to reports, security personnel have cordoned off the area to track down the attackers following the attack on Friday evening.

The attack took place at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, where terrorists opened fire on two labourers from Chhattisgarh, according to PTI.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Ratray (24) and Bopinder (28). While Deepak succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital, Bopinder was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura. He passed away during treatment.

LG Manoj Sinha orders intensified operations Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and said he had spoken to Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and senior security officials.

In a post on X, Sinha said he had directed security forces to step up operations and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the attack.

He added that the police and security forces had cordoned off the area and launched an operation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Chhattisgarh CM expresses grief Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the incident as "extremely heartbreaking" and said the state government was extending all necessary support to the affected families.

Political leaders condemn attack Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly Sunil Sharma condemned the attack, calling it a "cowardly and barbaric act" and an attempt to disturb peace and normalcy in the Union Territory, PTI reported.

Sharma urged security forces to intensify anti-terror operations and bring those responsible to justice.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra also condemned the killing, describing it as a "cowardly act with nefarious designs" and calling for stronger security measures.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack in a post on X, saying it was "unimaginably cruel" to target migrant labourers who had travelled far from home to earn a living.

Senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina also denounced the attack, alleging that "Pakistani terrorists have once again bloodied Kashmir".

Attack comes amid Amarnath Yatra The attack comes less than 10 days after terrorists shot dead a Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable in Anantnag on July 22. The incident also occurred during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 3.