The Centre on Saturday gave a ‘Y’ category security with CRPF cover to poet Kumar Vishwas, according to news agency ANI.

Poet by profession, Vishwas was earlier with the Aam Admi Party (AAP) but left the party over differences with the party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Vishwas recently levelled a serious allegation against his former party colleague and now Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said Kejriwal during the last assembly elections in Punjab was hobnobbing with those calling for Khalistan.

After this charge, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to order a probe into Vishwas' allegations that Kejriwal was supporting separatists during the campaign for the assembly elections.

Channi in a tweet said, “As CM of Punjab, I request Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to order an impartial enquiry in the matter of @DrKumarVishwas Ji's video".

"Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. Hon'ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi," Channi said in a tweet.

At a rally in Abohar, Modi on Thursday had said that the accusation the poet, once a close friend of Kejriwal, had made was “very dangerous" and that it explained his (Kejriwal) “character".

Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Bassi Pathana had even questioned the silence of the Delhi chief minister over the accusation.

Some Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had sought clarification from Kejriwal over the allegations of supporting separatists.

