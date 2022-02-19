Kumar Vishwas on 'Y category' security: Haven't received any message from Centre

Kumar Vishwas on 'Y category' security: Haven't received any message from Centre1 min read . 09:48 PM IST
- Earlier today, the news agency reported that the Centre has granted 'Y' category security cover to Vishwas
Hours after it was reported that the central government has granted ‘Y category’ security to Kumar Vishwas, the poet and former AAP leader said he has not received any message from the authorities.
“Neither I asked for Y category security nor do I want it. I have not received any message from authorities about the security. It is the work of the agencies and government to think about the security of their citizens," Vishwas said while speaking to ANI.
Earlier today, the news agency reported that the Centre has granted 'Y' category security cover to Vishwas. This came just days after Vishwas accused Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of having links with separatist outfits.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel will now provide security to Vishwas, the report said.
Vishwas, who was a founding member of Aam Aadmi Party recently alleged that Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last assembly polls.
Following the allegations, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote to the Centre seeking probe into the charges.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Channi that the Centre has taken the matter of the alleged links between the banned organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' and the AAP seriously and he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail.
