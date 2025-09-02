Kumar Vishwas’ wife Manju Sharma resigns from RPSC after Rajasthan HC flags exam integrity breach

Manju Sharma, a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and wife of poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, has resigned from her post in the wake of strong judicial observations over the 2021 Sub Inspector recruitment paper leak.

Why did Manju Sharma step down? Manju Sharma resigned days after the Rajasthan High Court issued sharp observations against the commission’s functioning in the 2021 Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment paper leak case.

In her resignation letter submitted to Governor Haribhau Bagade on Monday, Manju Sharma said she had “always worked with utmost transparency and honesty” but the controversy surrounding the recruitment process had tarnished her personal reputation as well as the dignity of the commission.

Manju Sharma also clarified that no investigation was pending against her in any police station or investigative agency, and she had never been named as an accused.

Despite this, she said she was relinquishing her post in the interest of maintaining the impartiality and credibility of the RPSC.

What did the Rajasthan High Court say? On 28 August, the Rajasthan High Court ordered the cancellation of the 2021 SI recruitment process, calling the conduct of the RPSC “a betrayal of public trust.” The court observed that several members, including Sharma, were either actively involved in or had knowledge of the paper leak and irregularities in interviews.

The bench described the participation of members such as Babu Lal Katara, Ramuram Raika, Sangeeta Arya, Jaswant Rathi, Manju Sharma, and Chairman Sanjay Shrotiya as evidence of “systemic corruption within the RPSC.” It said the sanctity of the examination had not been compromised solely by external actors but by insiders entrusted with safeguarding the process.

Calling the situation “alarming,” the court noted that some members were aware of “transactions and malpractices for personal gains.”

Who is Manju Sharma? Manju Sharma, who holds a PhD and an MA in Geography, previously worked as an Associate Professor at MSJ PG College in Bharatpur. She was appointed to the RPSC in October 2020 during the Congress government’s tenure, despite controversy over her political proximity as the wife of Kumar Vishwas — an AAP founding member and vocal critic of the Congress leadership.