OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumb Mela 2021: Uttarakhand CM chairs meet to review preparedness

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday chaired a meeting to reviewed the preparedness for Kumb Mela 2021.

Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Dr Abebaw Bekel from the Eka Kobe General Hospital, receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, in Addias Ababa

Ethiopia starts Covid jabs amid 'alarming' rise in cases

1 min read . 07:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi dials Sri Lankan President, discuss topical developments

1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
A BMC healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a resident at Dharavi. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Maharashtra reports over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
Photo: PTI

Air 'moderate' in Noida, Faridabad, 'poor' in Ghaziabad, Gurgaon

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST

This Kumbh will be held from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to State Chief Secretary Om Prakash, people violating COVID-19 SOPs at 2021 Kumbh Mela Haridwar, will be prosecuted.All participants will have to register on the Kumbh Mela Administration's official website and upload documents including a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, taken up to 72 hours prior, after which, an e-pass will be generated.

The chief minister said, "Our aim is to ensure that the maximum number of devotees participate in the fair while maintaining COVID-related guidelines,"

After taking his oath of office as newly-appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that his first task as the chief minister will be to hold a meeting with state officials who are currently engaged in the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout