Home >News >India >Kumb Mela 2021: Uttarakhand CM chairs meet to review preparedness

Kumb Mela 2021: Uttarakhand CM chairs meet to review preparedness

Uttarakhand CM chairs meet to review preparedness
1 min read . 07:53 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • CM on Wednesday said that his first task as the chief minister will be to hold a meeting with state officials who are currently engaged in the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday chaired a meeting to reviewed the preparedness for Kumb Mela 2021.

Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

This Kumbh will be held from April 1 to April 30 in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to State Chief Secretary Om Prakash, people violating COVID-19 SOPs at 2021 Kumbh Mela Haridwar, will be prosecuted.All participants will have to register on the Kumbh Mela Administration's official website and upload documents including a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, taken up to 72 hours prior, after which, an e-pass will be generated.

The chief minister said, "Our aim is to ensure that the maximum number of devotees participate in the fair while maintaining COVID-related guidelines,"

After taking his oath of office as newly-appointed Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said that his first task as the chief minister will be to hold a meeting with state officials who are currently engaged in the preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

