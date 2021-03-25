OPEN APP
Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for attending the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, news agency PTI reported.

Out of the 200 Covid-19 cases reported in the state, the maximum was detected in Haridwar which is in the final stages of preparations to host the Kumbh Mela starting from 1 April.

Haridwar reported the highest number with 71 cases, Dehradun 63, Nainital 22 Udham Singh Nagar 14, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Tehri eight each, Pithoragarh five and Almora one, a COVID-19 control room bulletin said.

Meanwhile, it has been made mandatory once again to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for devotees gathering in Haridwar for the forthcoming congregation.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the Uttarakhand High Court has issued clear directives in this regard.

The High Court has said it will be mandatory to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or a vaccination report for attending the Kumbh.

Soon after taking over as Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat had said it was not compulsory to bring a negative RT-PCR test report for devotees gathering for the Kumbh. It is a religious event that comes once in 12 years and devotees can attend it freely, he had said.

