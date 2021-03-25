Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kumbh 2021: Negative Covid-19 report mandatory for devotees

Kumbh 2021: Negative Covid-19 report mandatory for devotees

Devotees attend evening prayers after taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganga on the Shahi Snan (grand bath) in Haridwar.
1 min read . 06:07 AM IST Staff Writer

It has been made mandatory once again to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for devotees gathering in Haridwar for the forthcoming congregation.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has made it mandatory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for attending the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, news agency PTI reported.

Out of the 200 Covid-19 cases reported in the state, the maximum was detected in Haridwar which is in the final stages of preparations to host the Kumbh Mela starting from 1 April.

Also Read | Lessons from India’s tryst with lockdown

Haridwar reported the highest number with 71 cases, Dehradun 63, Nainital 22 Udham Singh Nagar 14, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Tehri eight each, Pithoragarh five and Almora one, a COVID-19 control room bulletin said.

Meanwhile, it has been made mandatory once again to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for devotees gathering in Haridwar for the forthcoming congregation.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the Uttarakhand High Court has issued clear directives in this regard.

The High Court has said it will be mandatory to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or a vaccination report for attending the Kumbh.

Soon after taking over as Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat had said it was not compulsory to bring a negative RT-PCR test report for devotees gathering for the Kumbh. It is a religious event that comes once in 12 years and devotees can attend it freely, he had said.

