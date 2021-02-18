OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh 2021: Uttarakhand govt limits Maha Kumbh to 30 days, to begin on 1 April
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges to mark Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela. (REUTERS)
Kumbh 2021: Uttarakhand govt limits Maha Kumbh to 30 days, to begin on 1 April

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 10:14 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Uttarakhand government has also emphasised reducing the duration of Kumbh as they fear becoming a hot spot of the deadly virus

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year for 30 days due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Chief Secretary Om Prakash informed on Thursday.

The state government will issue the notice by the end of March stating that this time Kumbh will be held from 1-30 April. The decision is taken to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection, he added.

The Uttarakhand government has also emphasised reducing the duration of Kumbh as they fear becoming a hot spot of the deadly virus.

A few days back, the Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar had said that pilgrims will need passes to attend Kumbh.

"Pilgrims will need passes for Kumbh and the passes will be issued only after submission of a negative RT-PCR test report, medical certificate, and identification proof. Those without passes will be denied entry," said Ravishankar.

He also informed that the district administration has demanded 70,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines for the personnel posted on duty to ensure their safety.

The Kumbh administration has also put cameras at the Ganga Ghats to monitor the crowd.

Haridwar has been turned into a hub of mythology-themed colourful wall graffiti to make devotees and tourists aware of its significance in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, under the campaign called "Paint My City", run by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority.

Describing Kumbh as a festival of colours, Mela Deputy Officer Harbir Singh said that graffiti depicting Hindu mythology and Uttarakhand culture has been installed across walls, bridges, Government buildings, and other spaces available in Haridwar.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India. The fair will conclude in the last week of April.

Meanwhile, with 53 new cases of coronavirus recorded on Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand reached 96,920, while two deaths in the past 24 hours took the Covid toll in the state to 1,682.

With agency inputs

