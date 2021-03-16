Subscribe
Kumbh Mela: 12 & 14 April peak days, will be more careful amid Covid, say police

Kumbh Mela: 12 & 14 April peak days, will be more careful amid Covid, say police

Kumbh Mela: 12 & 14 April peak days, to be extra careful amid Covid, say police
1 min read . 07:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A high-level central team on Monday has been deputed to Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela
  • The team will leave on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry has said.

Amid the ongoing preparations for Kumbh Mela, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Tuesday stated that April 12 and April 14 are peak days and they will remain extra careful as people from all over the country will come to the state to attend it despite the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Amid the ongoing preparations for Kumbh Mela, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Tuesday stated that April 12 and April 14 are peak days and they will remain extra careful as people from all over the country will come to the state to attend it despite the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Kumar said, "April 12 and April 14 are peak days as there's Kumbh shahi snan. Steps will be taken to avoid a stampede if the crowd number reaches a crore. We will be extra careful with people from states with rising COVID-19 cases, letters will be sent to all states,"

The Kumbh will be held from1 to 30 April in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

A high-level central team on Monday has been deputed to Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela, scheduled to begin from 1 April. The team will leave on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry has said.

Among others, the team will focus on the status of the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by the Ministry of Health in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID- 19, the ministry said.

"This team will also review the implementation of its field-level recommendations given to the state during its last visit, a month back," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

