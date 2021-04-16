OPEN APP
Haridwar: Amidst the ongoing Kumbh in Haridwar, 30 sadhus in the city have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the Chief Medical Officer on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Jha said, "30 Sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, in Haridwar. Medical teams are going to akhadas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from April 17."

Over the last five days, a total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar, the place where the month-long Kumbh is going on.

Meanwhile, officials have said that despite a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Kumbh will continue till April 30.

With a surge in Covid cases in Uttarakhand which recorded its highest single-day spike in infections on Thursday, the state government issued a revised SOP, making it mandatory for cinema halls, restaurants, bars and gyms to run at half their capacity. SOPs issued by the Centre and the state government for Kumbh Mela in January and February this year will remain in effect.

Meanwhile, serious questions are being raised over the decision to continue with the Kumbh Mela, as India reported over two lakh fresh Covid-19 cases for the second day today.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had said earlier that there is no comparison between the event held at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last year and Kumbh in Haridwar as the former was held in a closed space while the latter is being held in a vast open area.

