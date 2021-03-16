OPEN APP
Kumbh Mela 2021: Central team to review medical care arrangements in Haridwar amid Covid spike

Hindu devotees attend evening prayers after taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on the Shahi Snan (grand bath) on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar. (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2021, 09:05 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Among others, the team will focus on the status of the implementation of the SOP for the Kumbh Mela issued by the Health Ministry in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19

A high-level central team on Monday has been deputed to Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela, scheduled to begin from 1 April.

The team will leave on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry has said.

The team will be led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr SK Singh with Dr SK Jain Additional Director, and Dr Meera Dhuria, Deputy Director both from the NCDC as other team members.

Among others, the team will focus on the status of the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by the Ministry of Health in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID- 19, the ministry said.

"This team will also review the implementation of its field-level recommendations given to the state during its last visit, a month back," the statement added.

The Kumbh will be held from1 to 30 April in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

