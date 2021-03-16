Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela 2021: Central team to review medical care arrangements in Haridwar amid Covid spike

Kumbh Mela 2021: Central team to review medical care arrangements in Haridwar amid Covid spike

Hindu devotees attend evening prayers after taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges on the Shahi Snan (grand bath) on the occasion of the Maha Shivratri festival during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar.
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Among others, the team will focus on the status of the implementation of the SOP for the Kumbh Mela issued by the Health Ministry in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19

A high-level central team on Monday has been deputed to Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela, scheduled to begin from 1 April.

A high-level central team on Monday has been deputed to Haridwar to review medical care and public health arrangements for the Kumbh Mela, scheduled to begin from 1 April.

The team will leave on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry has said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India widens COvid-19 restrictions as cases top 20,000 for sixth day

1 min read . 11:31 AM IST

Maharashtra 'in beginning of second wave of Covid-19', warns central govt team

2 min read . 11:16 AM IST

What WHO said after many countries halt AstraZeneca covid vaccine

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Indian Railways denies cancelling special train services from 31 March

1 min read . 10:22 AM IST

The team will leave on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry has said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India widens COvid-19 restrictions as cases top 20,000 for sixth day

1 min read . 11:31 AM IST

Maharashtra 'in beginning of second wave of Covid-19', warns central govt team

2 min read . 11:16 AM IST

What WHO said after many countries halt AstraZeneca covid vaccine

1 min read . 10:26 AM IST

Indian Railways denies cancelling special train services from 31 March

1 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The team will be led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr SK Singh with Dr SK Jain Additional Director, and Dr Meera Dhuria, Deputy Director both from the NCDC as other team members.

Among others, the team will focus on the status of the implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Kumbh Mela issued by the Ministry of Health in the context of implementing preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID- 19, the ministry said.

"This team will also review the implementation of its field-level recommendations given to the state during its last visit, a month back," the statement added.

The Kumbh will be held from1 to 30 April in Haridwar. The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.