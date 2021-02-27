OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela 2021: Centralised control room set up at Haridwar railway station
File Photo: The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar (REUTERS)
File Photo: The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar (REUTERS)

Kumbh Mela 2021: Centralised control room set up at Haridwar railway station

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 04:33 PM IST ANI

  • All the nearby railway stations have been connected through CCTV, with their feed being streamed at this control room. A telephone line has also been set up at the centre, Kumbh Mela administration said
  • The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic

A centralised control room has been set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021, informed Kumbh Mela Administration on Saturday.

"A centralised control room set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021. All the nearby railway stations have been connected through CCTV, with their feed being streamed at this control room. A telephone line has also been set up at the centre," it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage

6 min read . 04:15 PM IST
The landslide occurred at NH58 Rishikesh-Srinagar road in Tehri Garhwal on Saturday

Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Srinagar road closed due to landslide

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

'Seeing Congress getting weak': Kapil Sibal during G-23 meet in Jammu

2 min read . 04:02 PM IST
IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria gifted a legacy Alouette III helicopter to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, gets F-86 fighter as return gift

1 min read . 03:44 PM IST

The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic.

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a COVID-19 negative report.

Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout