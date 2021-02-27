Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela 2021: Centralised control room set up at Haridwar railway station
File Photo: The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar

Kumbh Mela 2021: Centralised control room set up at Haridwar railway station

1 min read . 04:33 PM IST ANI

  • All the nearby railway stations have been connected through CCTV, with their feed being streamed at this control room. A telephone line has also been set up at the centre, Kumbh Mela administration said
  • The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic

A centralised control room has been set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021, informed Kumbh Mela Administration on Saturday.

A centralised control room has been set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021, informed Kumbh Mela Administration on Saturday.

"A centralised control room set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021. All the nearby railway stations have been connected through CCTV, with their feed being streamed at this control room. A telephone line has also been set up at the centre," it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage

6 min read . 04:15 PM IST

Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Srinagar road closed due to landslide

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST

'Seeing Congress getting weak': Kapil Sibal during G-23 meet in Jammu

2 min read . 04:02 PM IST

IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, gets F-86 fighter as return gift

1 min read . 03:44 PM IST

"A centralised control room set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021. All the nearby railway stations have been connected through CCTV, with their feed being streamed at this control room. A telephone line has also been set up at the centre," it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage

6 min read . 04:15 PM IST

Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Srinagar road closed due to landslide

1 min read . 03:56 PM IST

'Seeing Congress getting weak': Kapil Sibal during G-23 meet in Jammu

2 min read . 04:02 PM IST

IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, gets F-86 fighter as return gift

1 min read . 03:44 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic.

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a COVID-19 negative report.

Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.