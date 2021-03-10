Haridwar/Moradabad: The Moradabad Railway Division launched an app for pilgrims of 'Maha Kumbh Mela' for their assistance. The mobile app provides information about trains and government guidelines on COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, General Manager of Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal said: "Moradabad division made an app through which, along with information about trains, passengers can get information about local temples. They can also get information related to the state government's guidelines on COVID-19 that keeps on changing."

Preparations are in full swing in Haridwar for the Kumbh Mela 2021'.

Devotees will be required to register on the web portal of the Mela and upload documents including a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, taken up to 72 hours prior, after which, an e-pass will be generated.

Meanwhile, a centralised control room has been set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021, the Kumbh Mela Administration said on Saturday.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic.

Kumbh Mela is a religious pilgrimage, one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four river-bank pilgrimage sites, namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik.





