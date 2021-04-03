OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela 2021: No trains to stop at Haridwar railway station from 11 to 14 April

To manage passenger traffic amid the Covid-19 surge, the Indian Railways has decided to not let any trains stop at Haridwar railway station between 11 April and 14 April.

The second and third 'shahi snan' will take place on 12 April and 14 April, respectively.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Trains to not arrive at Haridwar (Uttarakhand) railway station from 11 to 14 April due to Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela from 12 to 14 April. Trains to stop at Jwalapur, Roorkee and Laksar stations where devotees will deboard, they will be ferried in shuttle buses from there," said SP GRP Manjunath TC.

The development comes around a month after the railways announced that 12 more pairs of Kumbh Mela Specials, which are in addition to the existing services bound for Haridwar, are being operated in order to provide further ease of travel for the pilgrims.

Further, 15 pairs of trains bound for Haridwar, were also augmented for generating additional accommodation for the pilgrims.

The railways had also built four different colour-coded enclosures for passengers to book tickets to various destinations from Haridwar station.

Among other measures, the railways had also decided to set up a centralised control room at the station.

"A centralised control room set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021. All the nearby railway stations have been connected through CCTV, with their feed being streamed at this control room. A telephone line has also been set up at the centre," the Kumbh Mela Administration had earlier said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
According to the CDC, more than 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Premium Premium

US issues travel guidelines for fully vaccinated people

2 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily new covid casesPremium Premium

Classes at Karnataka high school suspended after 26 students test Covid positive

1 min read . 10:23 AM IST
A health care worker collects a nasal sample from a man for COVID-19 testing, amid the rise in cases, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

Coronavirus update: Deaths surge as India reports 89,129 cases in a day

1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Wheeler later apologized on Twitter.Premium Premium

Anti-Asian hate: New Zealand TV commentator mocks Asian accent

1 min read . 10:07 AM IST

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic.

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a Covi-19 negative report.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout