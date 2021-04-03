Subscribe
Kumbh Mela 2021: No trains to stop at Haridwar railway station from 11 to 14 April

Kumbh Mela 2021: No trains to stop at Haridwar railway station from 11 to 14 April

Haridwar Railway Station is groomed by lightning during Mahakumbh, in Haridwar on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Staff Writer

  • The second and third 'shahi snan' will take place on 12 April and 14 April, respectively
  • The development comes around a month after the railways announced that 12 more pairs of Kumbh Mela Specials will operate till Haridwar

To manage passenger traffic amid the Covid-19 surge, the Indian Railways has decided to not let any trains stop at Haridwar railway station between 11 April and 14 April.

To manage passenger traffic amid the Covid-19 surge, the Indian Railways has decided to not let any trains stop at Haridwar railway station between 11 April and 14 April.

The second and third 'shahi snan' will take place on 12 April and 14 April, respectively.

The second and third 'shahi snan' will take place on 12 April and 14 April, respectively.

"Trains to not arrive at Haridwar (Uttarakhand) railway station from 11 to 14 April due to Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela from 12 to 14 April. Trains to stop at Jwalapur, Roorkee and Laksar stations where devotees will deboard, they will be ferried in shuttle buses from there," said SP GRP Manjunath TC.

The development comes around a month after the railways announced that 12 more pairs of Kumbh Mela Specials, which are in addition to the existing services bound for Haridwar, are being operated in order to provide further ease of travel for the pilgrims.

Further, 15 pairs of trains bound for Haridwar, were also augmented for generating additional accommodation for the pilgrims.

The railways had also built four different colour-coded enclosures for passengers to book tickets to various destinations from Haridwar station.

Among other measures, the railways had also decided to set up a centralised control room at the station.

"A centralised control room set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021. All the nearby railway stations have been connected through CCTV, with their feed being streamed at this control room. A telephone line has also been set up at the centre," the Kumbh Mela Administration had earlier said.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic.

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a Covi-19 negative report.

