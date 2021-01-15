OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kumbh Mela 2021: Over 7 lakh devotees take holy dip in Ganga in Haridwar
As many as 7,11,000 devotees performed rituals at Har ki Pairi during the time of aarti (AFP)
As many as 7,11,000 devotees performed rituals at Har ki Pairi during the time of aarti (AFP)

Kumbh Mela 2021: Over 7 lakh devotees take holy dip in Ganga in Haridwar

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 05:25 PM IST ANI

  • The government said that all COVID-19 health protocols were followed on the first day of the Kumbh and 974 people were fined for flouting the guidelines
  • Due to the pandemic, this year the Kumbh Mela will be held for 48 days in Haridwar instead of three-and-a-half months

Marking the beginning of the auspicious Kumbh Mela on Thursday, over 7 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the bank of river Ganga in Haridwar, said the Information Department of the Uttarakhand government.

As many as 7,11,000 devotees performed rituals at Har ki Pairi during the time of aarti.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
This is a shift from the earlier policy where RBI used to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities through operation twists

RBI drains 2 trillion liquidity from system

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST
The report also stated that fabric exports continue to recover in November 2020

Apparel prices to remain soft in second half of current fiscal: Report

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST
Sebamed asked consumers to take action by calling its toll free numbers for free pH test kits

Sebamed tweaks ad, offers free pH kits to consumers

3 min read . 06:41 PM IST
Biden pledged his team will abide by the highest ethical standards

Biden picks familiar faces for top roles at FEMA, CIA

3 min read . 06:32 PM IST

The government said that all COVID-19 health protocols were followed on the first day of the Kumbh and 974 people were fined for flouting the guidelines.

"The soldiers of Uttarakhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Central Paramilitary Force (CPF) and five teams of the Bomb Disposal Squad are deployed in Haridwar for the safety of devotees during the Kumbh Mela 2021," the state government said.

In addition to the radio communication system, concerned authorities have installed over 1,000 CCTV cameras to keep a strict vigil on the entire fair.

Due to the pandemic, this year the Kumbh Mela will be held for 48 days in Haridwar instead of three-and-a-half months. The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites. The fair will conclude on April 27.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout